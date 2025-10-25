Guwahati: City police nab theft suspect, 2 drug peddlers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In two separate operations, police in Guwahati arrested a theft suspect and two alleged drug peddlers under Dispur and Basistha Police Stations respectively. A team from Odalbakra Outpost under Dispur Police Station caught Bablu Das, aged 46, red-handed while he was stealing a drilling machine and copper wire. The police took him into custody and recovered the stolen items. Legal proceedings were initiated following the arrest. In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Khanapara and apprehended two individuals, identified as Krishna Nath, aged 27, and Dotto Das, aged 23, for alleged drug peddling. The police seized 25.13 grams of heroin packed in two soap boxes, a Tata Altroz car bearing registration number AS23AA3538, and two mobile phones. Legal action was initiated against both accused.

