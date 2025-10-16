Guwahati: Police arrested woman among 2 drug peddlers in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a joint operation, the Guwahati Police arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman, from the Maligaon area. The arrested individuals were identified as Wangjam Mukesh, aged 44, and Premlata Devi, aged 40, both hailing from the Bishnupur district in Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District and Jalukbari Police Station conducted a search at a rented house in Maligaon. The operation led to the arrest of the two accused and the recovery of twelve soap boxes containing heroin, weighing approximately 148 grams, from their possession.

