Guwahati: City Police Solve Two Theft Cases within Hours

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police cracked two separate theft cases within a short span of time, leading to the arrest of two accused and the recovery of stolen property. Basistha Police solved a burglary case in less than six hours on Wednesday after receiving an FIR regarding a break-in at a residence in Latakakhari, Lokhra. Officers apprehended 24-year-old Dhiraj Nath of Sipajhar and recovered a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, a pair of gold bangles and two ATM cards belonging to the complainant. The investigation was carried out immediately. In another incident, Geetanagar Police solved a case of theft involving five bundles of electrical wire stolen from a construction site at Jonali, Lakhimi Path. The accused, 20-year-old Nizam Ali of Bhaskar Nagar, was arrested, and the stolen wires were recovered and seized.

