Guwahati: Police cracks multiple theft cases; recovered stolen items in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police teams under the East Guwahati Police District made significant breakthroughs in a series of theft and burglary cases, apprehending several repeat offenders and recovering multiple stolen items from different parts of the city. A Basistha Police Station team solved a burglary reported from Barbakra, Lokhra, where intruders had broken into a home and taken gold ornaments and household goods. During the investigation, officers arrested three habitual burglars, and subsequent enquiries led to the recovery of the stolen property from a receiver in Sawkuchi. Those apprehended were identified as Manoj Boro of Pamohi in Garchuk, Hirendra Kumar Boro of Sawkuchi, Nitul Boro of Bogribari in Tangla, and Sanidul Islam of Sawkuchi and Ghoramara Pathar. Police seized six gas cylinders and a pair of gold bangles linked to the case. In a separate operation, Basistha Police arrested a veteran burglar, Babu Neog, also known as Bubu, of Sonaighuli, and recovered a stolen gas cylinder from his possession. Another Basistha team located a stolen e-rickshaw at Sarusajai Path in Nalapara. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 ER 9318, had been reported stolen from Narengi on November 26, and verification was underway at the time of recovery. Meanwhile, a Dispur Police Station team arrested a suspect, Suraj Saikia of Lichubagan in Hengrabari, in connection with an ongoing investigation. The team also recovered a Bolero vehicle that had been sold and traced it to Manipur. Additionally, a Basistha Police team apprehended a veteran offender at Natunbazar. The accused, identified as Zakir Ali of Howli, was found in possession of a Vivo and a Realme mobile phone suspected to have been stolen.

