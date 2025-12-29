Guwahati: City police solved theft cases, seized stolen items

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station solved a mobile snatching case reported on December 24 with the arrest of two habitual offenders, identified as Shajid Rahman, also known as Tespia, of Sijubari, and Safiqul Islam, also known as Darji, of Natboma. During interrogation, the duo admitted their involvement in the incident and disclosed their role in several similar offences across Guwahati. Police recovered and seized a scooty without a registration number, which had been stolen from the Wireless area a day earlier and used to commit the crime. Acting on information provided by the accused, police also apprehended Jamir Khan of Natboma, from whose possession the snatched mobile phone was recovered.

In another incident, personnel of Satgaon Police Station arrested Rahul Ali, a resident of Juripar in Dispur, after catching him in the act of stealing cutter blades from a hardware shop at Baghorbori along Satgaon Road. Eleven cutter blades were seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, Paltanbazar Police arrested Tapan Boro, alias Dambaru, of Kamal Nagar in Bhangagarh, in connection with a reported theft case. A mobile phone snatched during the offence was recovered from his possession.

In a separate operation, Basistha Police Station carried out a search at Basistha Natun Bazar based on specific intelligence inputs and apprehended Rinku Das of Lakhipur in Goalpara district, described by police as a seasoned thief. Following his disclosure, officers recovered and seized 30 suspension clamps used in electrical transmission and distribution systems.

