Guwahati: Multiple theft cases solved, several held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police made a series of breakthroughs in separate theft-related cases, leading to the arrest of several accused persons and the recovery of stolen property from different parts of the city.

A team from the Fancy Bazaar outpost under Panbazar police station apprehended four persons in the early hours after a theft at the Fancy Bazaar vegetable market. Police said the accused had stolen vegetables worth around Rs 13,500 at about 2.45 am. Acting swiftly, the team traced and recovered the stolen items from the Japarigog area of Krishnanagar. The Hyundai Venue vehicle allegedly used in the crime was also seized. The arrested persons were identified as Ajit Kalita and Kushal Pun of Zoo Road, Tajuddin Ahmed of Nalbari and Mrinal Barman of Japarigog, Krishnanagar.

In another development, Satgaon police intensified their probe into the Panjabari ATM battery theft case and arrested two more accused. The arrested men were identified as Momir Ali and Abdul Malek, both residents of Hajo. During a raid at a dump yard on RK Mission Road in Birubari, police recovered eight stolen ATM batteries along with brass items and electrical wires.

Meanwhile, a team from Gorchuk police station carried out a raid at a scrap shop at Baragaon Chariali following specific intelligence inputs. During the operation, police recovered 36 telecom internal remote control units, copper materials including sheets, loose copper and air-conditioner pipes, along with iron rods and plates. Officials said the seized stolen property was valued at approximately Rs 3 lakh.

