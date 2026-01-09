Guwahati: City records decline in vehicle theft

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Police Commissionerate Guwahati published a comprehensive “Crime & Enforcement Snapshot” that detailed a transformative trend in vehicle theft and recovery within the city.

Statistical records from 2023 showed that the city dealt with 1,032 reported cases of vehicle theft. At that time, the recovery rate stood at 18.99 per cent. Although the number of cases grew to 1,118 in 2024, the police managed to nearly double their recovery efficacy, reclaiming 34.8 per cent of the stolen vehicles.

By 2025, the total number of vehicle theft cases dropped sharply to 553. This decline represented a major breakthrough in crime prevention, as cases fell by more than half compared to the 2024 peak. Furthermore, the recovery rate soared to 48.2 per cent, with law enforcement officials successfully recovering 267 vehicles.

