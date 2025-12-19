Basistha Police bust theft racket, recover temple valuables and vehicles

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police busted a major theft racket in Guwahati and recovered a large cache of stolen property following a series of arrests and follow-up operations based on disclosures made by the accused. Police apprehended three persons identified as Manish Choudhury alias Laku, Arjun Singh and Sanjeev in connection with multiple theft cases. During interrogation, the accused led investigators to stolen batteries taken from Dakhin Gaon SBI ATM on December 2, which were subsequently recovered. Acting on further inputs, police carried out a raid at a scrap dump in the Kachari Basti area owned by Rafikul Ali. The search resulted in the recovery of a significant quantity of stolen items, including temple valuables, three drilling machines and batteries.

Among the seized articles were brass and bell-metal idols belonging to religious establishments, two gas cylinders and items made from copper pipes. Police also recovered two stolen scooters bearing registration numbers AS 01 BN 0573 and AS 01 DR 2110 from Lachit Nagar and Bharalumukh. Rafikul Ali was arrested in connection with the case, while police said further investigation was continuing to ascertain the full extent of the theft network and recover additional stolen property.

