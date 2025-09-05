Guwahati city reels under back-to-back violent incidents

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The city witnessed a series of violent incidents over the past two days, leaving residents alarmed.

In Bathouburi under Gorchuk Police Station, a youth identified as Riyaz Ali was allegedly murdered. Police have arrested Rafikul Islam, also a mason like the victim, on suspicion of involvement in the case. During interrogation, Rafikul reportedly told police that Riyaz had committed suicide and that he, placed the body in sack and disposed of the body in the river. Gorchuk police, along with ISBT Outpost personnel and the SDRF, conducted a search operation for the body, which is yet to be recovered.

In another shocking incident, Pranab Das, who was attacked with a knife in Nursery area near Kamakhya Gate on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries today at the hospital. Police said Sangam Srivastava stabbed Das following a quarrel after water from a car wash fell on him.

Meanwhile, at Adabari Tiniali, Biplob Sinha, a business in profession was attacked by Sanjib Baruah with an iron rod. Police informed that Baruah has already lodged an FIR at Jalukbari Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

