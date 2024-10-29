Guwahati: City Vendors Selling Eco-Friendly Firecrackers for Diwali

Staff reporter

Guwahati: As Diwali approaches, Guwahati’s fancy Bazaar and other markets are buzzing with excitement. The city’s shopping hubs are adorned with an array of vibrant lights, crackers, and decorative items, catering to the festive spirit. This year, a notable shift towards eco-friendly choices is evident, with consumers increasingly opting for green crackers.

The demand for green crackers has significantly increased, with shopkeepers at Fancy Bazaar reporting a substantial sale of eco-friendly crackers sourced from Barpeta and other external suppliers. “Our market offers an extensive range of crackers, including those from Barpeta and outside. People are drawn to the attractive packaging of external crackers, which grabs attention, but the market of cracker from barpeta is also good” said a local shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper said, “However, the heightened demand has led to a 10-15% price hike. “Earlier, a cracker costing Rs 1000 now sells for Rs 1200-1300. Despite the price increase, consumers are willing to spend on premium crackers boasting exquisite designs.”

A local resident said, “Amidst the modern lighting options, traditional earthen lamps continue to captivate residents. The beauty of our traditional earthen lamps is unmatchable. They add a unique charm to Diwali decorations.”

Another resident said, “The Diwali market is filled with various types of lights, from small to big, with a variety of color ranges, but the beauty we get from our traditional earthen lamp is unmatchable. These days, we also get diyas of various kinds and colors, which are much more beautiful than Chinese lights. Moreover, we cannot say that these lights are cost-effective, as with smart meters, our electricity bills will only increase. Therefore, I suggest we should buy and decorate our houses with these beautiful earthen lamps, which will not only help our local artisans’ market but also bring back the traditional Diwali charm. So, for me, this year’s Diwali will be ‘Vocal for Local’.” As Guwahati prepares for Diwali, the focus on eco-friendly choices and local artisans underscores the city’s commitment to sustainability. By embracing traditional practices and environmentally conscious options, residents ensure a brighter, more responsible festive season.

Also read: Assam: Open sale of firecrackers defying established rules decried in Tinsukia