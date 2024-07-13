Traffic Regulations Imposed for Cycle Factory Flyover Construction in Guwahati

Guwahati: In view of the proposed foundation work for the Cycle Factory Flyover from Birubari Tiniali to Bishnupur Junction, the following changes in routes and traffic regulations will be implemented from July 15, 2024, until further order.

No goods-carrying vehicles, commercial vehicles, or slow-moving vehicles will be allowed to ply from either side, i.e., from the Cycle Factory point to Bishnupur Tiniali and from Bishnupur Tiniali to the Cycle Factory point, until the completion of this proposed construction. The stretch between Cycle Factory Point and Birubari Tiniali will be one-way.

The vehicles coming from Lalganesh/Cycle Factory will be diverted at the Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road. The vehicles coming from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali will only be allowed to ply from Birubari Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Point.

