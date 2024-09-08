Guwahati city’s infrastructure in shambles, roads, flyovers, and streetlights neglected

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati, once a thriving city, has transformed into a hazardous landscape due to the systemic failures of the Public Works Department (PWD), Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), and Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL). The city’s roads, flyovers, and street lights have been neglected, putting the lives of residents at risk.

One of the residents of Zoo Road said, “The recent heavy downpours have exposed the dire state of Guwahati’s infrastructure. Motorists and bikers are forced to navigate through potholed roads, uneven surfaces, and waterlogged streets, leading to accidents and vehicle damage. The problem is not confined to the roads alone; flyovers, meant to alleviate traffic congestion, have also become victims of neglect.”

“Despite promises from authorities to address these issues, little has been done. The city’s streets remain dark, with street lights not functioning, making night time commuting a dangerous endeavour. The lack of illumination has turned Guwahati into a lunar landscape, with motorists struggling to navigate the city’s cratered roads under the cover of darkness,” a resident of Hatigaon said. “The pothole-filled road conditions, aggravated by heavy rainfall and poor maintenance, have become increasingly hazardous, especially for pregnant women and elderly citizens,” an elderly man said.

The residential areas and frequently-travelled roads are dotted with potholes, forcing vehicles to swerve abruptly or navigate through hazardous conditions in most of the areas in the city, like GS Road, Hatigaon, Paltan Bazar, and Lachit Nagar.

The ongoing construction of flyovers, extensive digging for water pipelines, and the disruption of pavements due to these projects are only making things worse. Pedestrians are struggling to navigate around these construction zones, and the uncovered holes are creating even more hazards.

“Authorities’ attempts to address the issue by filling potholes with crushed stone during ongoing rains and waterlogged streets have been deemed insufficient. The city’s infrastructure requires a comprehensive overhaul, not temporary fixes,” a resident of Hengrabari said. Guwahati’s residents are paying the price for the authorities’ negligence. The city’s roads have become perilous, with a number of accidents reported due to poor maintenance of road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, an official with the PWD of the state mentioned that the funds needed for the maintenance of the roads have been stopped. A smaller amount of funds given for the beautification of the city during the Durga Puja season is utilized for minor repairs. In addition to this, ward commissioners receive an amount of Rs 4 crore per ward for developmental purposes. He also added that a budget of Rs 50-100 crore is needed for the repair of all the roads in the city.

Also Read: Residents express frustration over flyover construction in Rukminigaon, Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)