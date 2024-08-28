Residents express frustration over flyover construction in Rukminigaon, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Residents of Rukminigaon are fed up with the government’s inaction regarding their water supply problems and the construction of the Rukminigaon flyover. A local resident expressed their helplessness, saying, “We have nothing to say to the government as it is of no use. We do not know what exactly the problem with the water supply is. There is no water to drink but there is flood everywhere once it rains.”

The resident recalled that the government had made many promises before the flyover’s construction but has since ignored their pleas. They criticized the large-scale cutting down of over 50 trees for the project, saying, “Development is okay, but they should have solved the flood problem first.”

Another resident questioned the absence of the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs of Assam, Ashok Singhal, from the area, saying, “Till today, Ashok Singhal had not come to assess the situation. Maybe they are constructing this flyover to ignore the flood problem, but we will still fight.”

While acknowledging that some tree cutting is necessary for development, another resident protested the removal of roadside trees, asking, “Why were the trees at the roadside cut down? We doubt that they have done proper planning before the construction. Moreover, during flood, people will use the flyover, but everyone cannot afford that. What about the residents of the Rukminigaon area? Where will they go during flood?”

Another resident commented, “There are flyovers everywhere! If construction of flyovers was so necessary then they should have extended the Downtown flyover then there would have been no need for the Rukminigaon flyover construction.”

According to sources, more than 200 trees will get cut down for the flyover construction work. According to data, Assam lost 2.62 kha of tree cover and 321 kha from other causes between 2001 and 2023.

The residents’ statement reflects the community’s frustration and sense of neglect, highlighting the need for the government to address their concerns and find solutions to these problems.

Also read: Assam: Flyover Work Begins Near Downtown In Guwahati To Ease Traffic Congestion (sentinelassam.com)