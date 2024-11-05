Guwahati city’s smart street lighting initiative falls short of promises

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati’s ambitious smart street lighting project, aimed at transforming the city’s nightscape into a safer environment, has failed to deliver on its promises. Despite a hefty budget of Rs 83.96 crore, the initiative has left residents frustrated and feeling insecure.

The project, undertaken by Guwahati Smart City Limited, aimed to install 20,667 smart street lights across the city, with a centralized control and monitoring system for adjusting light intensity. However, residents report that street lights only worked for a few days, and many areas, including Beltola, Kahilipara, Hatigaon, etc, remain dark at night.

Residents have expressed disappointment and concern over the project’s lack of reliability and accountability. “This feels like a showoff—there’s little accountability from the department,” said a local resident. Another resident lamented, “We were promised well-lit streets that would keep us safe. Now, it feels like we’ve been left in the dark—both literally and figuratively.”

The project’s limitations have also been highlighted, with only main roads covered, leaving bylanes and inner roads neglected and dark at night. This has raised concerns about safety and security, particularly for pedestrians and commuters.

In response to public complaints, Guwahati Smart City Limited officials have assured that the first phase of the project is complete and additional work will be undertaken to address the issues. They also promised ground-level reality checks to identify and resolve problems.

However, the city’s residents demand more accountability and immediate action to restore proper lighting to the streets. The city’s leadership must bridge the gap between project goals and on-the-ground reality to ensure safer streets and improved night-time visibility.

