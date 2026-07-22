Guwahati Civic Body Steps Up Monsoon Battle, Reviews Flood-Hit Localities and Drainage Works

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday carried out a field inspection of several waterlogging-prone localities as part of its efforts to address the city’s recurring artificial flooding during the monsoon.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai led the inspection, accompanied by New Guwahati MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, senior GMC officials and engineers.

The delegation visited flood-affected areas, including Last Gate, Barbari, Silsako, Juripar, Six Mile and nearby localities, where recent heavy rainfall had caused severe waterlogging.

During the inspection, the team interacted with residents to understand the difficulties arising from repeated flooding and assessed the condition of the affected areas. Officials also reviewed the progress of ongoing drainage improvement projects and other flood mitigation works.

According to the GMC, the exercise focused on identifying measures to strengthen the city’s drainage network and implement long-term solutions to minimise artificial flooding, which continues to affect several parts of Guwahati every monsoon.

The civic body reiterated that preventing urban flooding remained a priority and said it was committed to improving drainage infrastructure and enhancing the city’s resilience against future monsoon-related challenges.

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