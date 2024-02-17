Guwahati: Clean-up drive by Army Public School Narangi organized as a part of Tide Turner's Plastic Challenge

GUWAHATI: Army Public School Narangi organized a clean-up drive on Friday as a part of Tide Turner's Plastic Challenge (the world's largest youth-led movement on plastic pollution) led by WWF. Around 50 students from the Eco Club and NCC wing, a few teachers, and support staff participated in the drive to spread awareness about cleanliness and plastic pollution. Students enthusiastically worked together and cleaned up the Batahghuli-Panjabari Road and Panjabari Park located in that area, a press release said.

