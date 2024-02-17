Northeastern Region Startup Ecosystem: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited signs MOU with NIPER Guwahati

GUWAHATI: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) has signed an MoU with NIPER Guwahati on February 16, 2024, to collaborate in leveraging the strengths of financial expertise and technology of both organisations to stimulate the startup ecosystem in the Northeastern Region (NER).

The MoU was signed by PVSLN Murty, CMD, NEDFi, and USN Murty, Director, NIPER, Guwahati.

NEDFi, being a developmental financial institute from the region, is committed to promoting and nurturing entrepreneurship in the North East Region. As part of this mandate, NEDFi, through its venture fund, has been supporting startups from NER. To enhance this support, NEDFi also offers guidance and mentoring connections to entrepreneurs and startups.

Policies like Start-up India and Vocal for Local have spurred a cultural shift towards entrepreneurship. NIPER-Guwahati, with its Bio-NEST NIPER Guwahati Incubation Centre supported by BIRAC, DBT, and the Atal Incubation Centre NIPER Guwahati Foundation supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, and the Government of India, actively supports startups. These initiatives aim to foster innovation and drive economic growth in the region.

The collaborative efforts between NEDFi and NIPER Guwahati exemplify a proactive strategy aimed at fostering entrepreneurial development in the Northeast. With a shared commitment to leveraging financial expertise and technology, their partnership is poised to strengthen the startup ecosystem, propelling innovation and economic advancement throughout the region, a press release said.

