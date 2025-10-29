Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Attends Chhath Puja in City

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning attended the Chhath Puja event in Guwahati on the last day of the festival.

The Chief Minister met the attendees and devotees present at the event.

This morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja. Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings). (ANI)

