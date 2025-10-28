Chhath Puja Celebrated at Jia Bharali River in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: The sacred festival of Chhath Puja, celebrated by the Bhojpuri community, was observed with devotion and traditional fervor at Jia Bharali Ghat in Jamugurihat. The event was organised by the Jia Bharali Chhath Puja Celebration Committee, marking nearly 15 years of continuous celebration at this site.

Devotees from different areas, including Tupia, Dhalibil and nearby villages gathered along the banks of the Bharali River to offer prayers to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Goddess Shashthi. The rituals, spanning two days, included offerings of incense, fruits, sweets and traditional Assamese and Bhojpuri delicacies like pitha-pana, performed during sunset and sunrise.

However, unlike previous years, this year’s celebration took on a solemn tone. Following the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, organisers cancelled all cultural programmes as a mark of respect. Devotees paid floral tribute to Zubeen Garg’s portrait before commencing the rituals.

The organisers expressed that while the festival continues as a traditional and spiritual observance, it also serves as a reminder of Assam’s cultural unity and shared grief.