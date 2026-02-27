Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Integrated Poura Seva Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant step towards strengthening urban governance, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday inaugurated its new integrated headquarters, Poura Seva Bhawan, at Betkuchi.

The six-storey complex was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, marking a major shift towards centralized and streamlined civic administration in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister described the new facility as a transformative milestone for Guwahati’s governance structure.

“With the inauguration of the integrated Poura Seva Bhawan, we have established a unified centre where the Mayor, the Commissioner and our officials can collaborate to better serve our citizens, and this definitely marks a transformative milestone for Guwahati,” Dr Sarma said.

The newly constructed headquarters has been designed to create a proactive and coordinated administrative environment. The building houses multiple key departments under one roof, including Veterinary Services, Law, RTI, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Planning, Engineering, the Council Section and other administrative branches of the corporation.

Officials stated that the integrated setup will enable better coordination among departments, faster decision-making and improved public service delivery.

The Poura Seva Bhawan is expected to strengthen the GMC’s ability to monitor city-wide cleanliness drives, enhance municipal efficiency and elevate urban living standards in Guwahati, which many regard as the Northeast’s metropolitan hub.

With the inauguration of the new headquarters, the state government has reiterated its commitment to modernizing civic infrastructure and improving governance mechanisms for the city’s growing urban population.

