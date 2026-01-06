Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches BJP’s Wall-Writing Campaign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday formally launched its statewide campaign for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections with a wall-writing drive, marking the party’s first major mass outreach initiative ahead of the polls.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the campaign in Guwahati by drawing the BJP’s lotus symbol on a wall near Khanapara Kendriya Vidyalaya under the Dispur Assembly constituency. Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and other senior party leaders were present during the launch, which symbolically flagged off the party’s election mobilization across the state.

Describing the initiative as a key grassroots outreach tool, Sarma said the wall-writing drive had begun simultaneously across Assam and would continue uninterrupted until the completion of the election process. He stressed that party workers would carry out wall paintings only after obtaining prior consent from property owners. “After permission, workers will paint the lotus, the BJP symbol. This will serve as both public outreach and a campaign medium,” he said, adding that the murals would reflect the party’s work over the past five to ten years.

Soon after the Guwahati launch, state BJP president Dilip Saikia proceeded to the Mangaldoi Assembly constituency in the Darrang district to inaugurate the campaign there. A party spokesperson said the programme has been rolled out across all cities, districts, subdivisional headquarters and Assembly constituencies, with participation from ministers, MLAs, MPs and booth-level workers.

Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also joined the campaign by taking part in wall-writing activities in Dibrugarh, further strengthening the party’s statewide outreach. The wall paintings would highlight the achievements of the BJP and the “double-engine government”, presenting a visual narrative of governance and development. The campaign will prominently feature slogans such as ‘Axomor Suraksha, BJP Pratigya’ and ‘Viksit Assam, Jai Aai Assam’, focusing on security, development and protection of Assam’s culture and traditions.

On alliance politics, Sarma reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to its NDA partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and allies in Bodoland. He also claimed that the party was organizationally prepared for the elections, stating that candidates for at least 50 constituencies could be announced if required.

