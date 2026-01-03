Memo demanding environmental university submitted to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant development highlighting Assam's growing concern for environmental education and sustainable development, Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam has formally demanded the establishment of a dedicated environmental university in the state. The demand was placed before the Assam Government through a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, via Mazbat MLA and Transport Minister Charan Boro.

The memorandum was formally handed over by the organization's Chief Secretary, Dr Haricharan Das, who underscored the urgent need for a specialized institution to promote environmental research, conservation studies, climate science, and sustainable policy planning in Assam, a state rich in biodiversity yet vulnerable to ecological challenges.

Receiving the memorandum, Minister Charan Boro expressed appreciation for the initiative and described the demand as 'visionary and timely.' He acknowledged the role of civil society organizations in shaping progressive public policy and assured that the proposal would receive due attention at the highest level of government.

Minister Boro further revealed that the State Government was actively working towards strengthening Udalguri district as a major institutional hub. He stated that plans were underway for the establishment of a medical college, an additional secretariat of the Bodoland Territorial Council, and a university in the district in the coming year. In this context, he assured that the proposal for an environmental university would be taken up for discussion with the Chief Minister.

Senior members of Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam, including Khajen Deka and other prominent citizens, appealed to the minister to champion the cause, stating that the establishment of an environmental university would not only transform Udalguri into a centre of global environmental learning but also empower future generations to protect Assam's fragile ecosystems.

