Guwahati: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for NEET-UG re-examination

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21 and directed district authorities to ensure its free, fair and transparent conduct.

The review was held through video conference with district commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials. A total of 43,319 candidates have registered for the examination, which will be conducted at 87 centres across 17 districts.

Sarma directed district authorities to inspect examination centres, conduct technical audits of CCTV systems, biometric devices and signal jammers, and enforce prohibitory orders within a 100-metre radius of all centres. He also ordered the deployment of adequate women police personnel and strict adherence to NTA guidelines on candidate frisking.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to strengthen surveillance through district-level nodal officers and ensure tight security for question papers stored in bank lockers. A control room at the Directorate of Medical Education will become operational from June 19.

Officials informed the meeting that candidates would be allowed free travel on ASTC buses on the day of the examination upon producing valid admit cards.

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