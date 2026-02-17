Guwahati: CM inaugurates new Assembly Secretariat Building and launches AI system ‘ALISA’

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the new Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat Building, a Digital Museum and the AI-powered information system 'ALISA' at the Assembly premises in Dispur on Monday.

The 17-storey Secretariat Building, spread over 8,000 square metres, has been equipped with modern facilities and a centralized Building Management System. The Digital Museum features galleries highlighting the Assembly's role in Assam's democratic journey and contributions of prominent leaders.

The Chief Minister also launched 'ALISA - AI for Legislative Intelligence System of Assam', which enables quick access to legislative records and data in Assamese, Bodo, Hindi and English.

Among those present on the occasion were Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, along with several other dignitaries, stated a press release.

