Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 500-crore support for Bathou-Kherai project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Friday expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for announcing financial support of Rs 500 crore for the construction of the Bathou-Kherai Complex at Choudhuryghat near the Sonkosh River in Kokrajhar district. The initiative aims to protect and preserve Bodo history, culture, and the heritage of Bathou-Kherai.

BJSM Working president DD Narzary recalled that after resigning from the Central Selection Board (CSB), he took a historic initiative by organizing the Sonkosh Kherai in 2016 at Ballamjhora-Chaudhury Ghat near Saraibil, as a conscious effort to restore Bodo history and revitalize Bathou-Kherai traditions. Tens of thousands of Bodo people participate in the festival annually, and since 2016, the Gudi Bathou Affad has been organizing the historical Sonkosh Kherai Puja each year.

This year, on 12 February, the 11th Historical Sonkosh Kherai festival was organized on a grand scale, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as chief guest and BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary as Guest of Honour, alongside ministers, MLAs, EMs, and other dignitaries. Narzary noted that even some leaders who had previously dismissed the importance of Bodo history were now actively participating in the Sonkosh Kherai programme.

