Guwahati: CM Launches Cashless Treatment Facility under Ayushman Asom MMLSAY

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the cashless treatment facility under the Ayushman Asom Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (AA-MMLSAY) at Janata Bhawan. The initiative will benefit State Government employees, pensioners, and their dependents by allowing them to access medical care without upfront expenses.

With the launch, beneficiaries became eligible for cashless medical services at empanelled hospitals within Assam and leading corporate hospitals across India. Dr. Sarma also distributed health cards under the scheme and unveiled its digital newsletter.

The Chief Minister said the scheme, launched on 2 October 2023, was aimed at ending delays and hardships caused by the old reimbursement process. He informed that over 2.23 lakh employees and 6,172 pensioners had registered so far.

In the first phase, the cashless service covered government medical colleges and key hospitals including those under the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, GNRC, Downtown, Max Healthcare, and Medanta. Discussions were underway to include more hospitals such as AIIMS Guwahati and Fortis Group. The reimbursement option will continue for hospitals not yet under the cashless system, stated a press release.

