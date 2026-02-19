Guwahati: CM Sarma Launched Provincialized Venture Institution Portal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the Provincialization Management System (PMS) portal, a dedicated digital platform that will streamline the provincialization process of venture institutions and their teaching and non-teaching staff at a programme held at Lok Sewa Bhawan on Wednesday.

It may noted that the PMS is a centralized digital platform developed to streamline, monitor and process applications for provincialization of venture educational institutions and the services of its teaching and non-teaching staff. The portal has been designed in view of a centralized database of venture educational institutions and services of personnel associated with the venture schools and colleges. The portal can be accessed by visiting https://elementary.assam.gov.in/, https://madhyamik. assam.gov.in/, https://directorateofhighereducation. assam.gov.in.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that the PMS portal has been developed exclusively to facilitate applications for provincialization from non-provincialized schools and colleges across the state and the staff associated with them. Therefore, he said that he felt happy to launch the online portal for the provincialization of venture institutions under the Assam Education (Provincialization of Services of Teachers and Re-Organization of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, as amended in 2025.

He said that when he was the Education Minister of the State, steps for provincilization were started in 2011 when services of 21957 teachers of primary schools, 14034 teachers of secondary Schools and the services of 3180 teachers from colleges were provincialized. Thereafter, in the 2017, services of 9897 primary teachers, 5345 secondary teachers and 1746 college teachers were provincialized. In the third stage again, initiative of provincialization has been taken up with the formal launch of the PMS portal where in all non-provincial academic institutions namely venture LP school, venture UP/ME school, venture high school, venture higher/senior secondary school and venture degree colleges including their teaching and non-teaching staff can apply for provincialization. CM Sarma said that the base year for the establishment of education institutions under this system has been taken as prior to January 1, 2006. Therefore, the academic institutions for provincialization will have to submit permission/recognition/affiliation certificate along with land documents, declaration of pass percentage of last four years and the details of each teaching and non-teaching staff. The Chief Minister moreover announced that the government in this year’s Vote-on-Account Budget introduced in the Assam legislative Assembly on 17 February, made a provision for financial out lay for ‘Gurudakshina’ scheme. Under the scheme those teaching and non-teaching staff whose services cannot be provincialized, will be given financial package. He also said that the government will also introduce ‘preferential marking system’, for those man powers to apply in other government jobs. All these will be done by the government in its bid to create secured future of that manpower working in venture academic institutions whose services cannot be provincialized under any government rules.

CM on the occasion also called upon all concerned to extend their helping hands so that they along with the government can solve all issues pertaining to the venture academic institutions. He at the same time appealed to all concerned to make use of the facility introduced by the government for provincialization. Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Chairman Assam State School Education Board RC Jain, Secretary School Education Department S.N. Chowdhury, Director Secondary Education Assam Mamata Hojai also attended the ceremony.

