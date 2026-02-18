Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques to Karbi priests

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday distributed cheques to beneficiaries under key welfare and empowerment initiatives at KASA Stadium, Diphu.

In a move to support traditional Karbi priests, locally referred to as “Cruisers of Karbi Aron Barim,” the Chief Minister handed over cheques to 7,298 beneficiaries present at the event. He assured that the remaining beneficiaries will receive their amounts before the upcoming Assembly elections. Additionally, CM Sarma announced that from next year, the annual assistance for these traditional priests will be increased to Rs 12,000 per year.

Under the empowerment initiative Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CM-AA) 2.0, CM Sarma also distributed the initial seed capital cheques of Rs 75,000 each to selected beneficiaries. The remaining Rs 25,000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of all beneficiaries after completing a mandatory three-day training program within their respective districts. The Assam government plans to extend this benefit to 10 lakh beneficiaries starting next year, with roughly 8,000 beneficiaries targeted per Assembly constituency.

During distribution, 457 beneficiaries came from West Karbi Anglong, 1,000 from Karbi Anglong, and 487 from Dima Hasao, highlighting the scheme’s focus on the hill districts.

The programme was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, local MP Amarsing Tisso, Karbi Traditional King (Karbi Recho) Longsing Ronghang, Hemari Aso Rabi Sing Teron, Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, KAAC Chairman and Deputy Chairman, several Executive Members and MACs, former MP Dr. Jayanta Rongpi, and Padma Shree awardees Prof. Rongbong Terang, Dhaneshwar Engti, and Pokhila Lekhthepi. The event was attended by beneficiaries from Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and West Karbi Anglong, along with a large gathering of the general public.

These initiatives underscore the Assam government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, supporting traditional practitioners, and promoting self-reliance among youth in the hill districts through targeted financial assistance and skill development programmes.

