Guwahati: CM’s vigilance cell raids banquet hall linked to P&RD engineer

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) carried out searches on Tuesday at a banquet hall, named as Ligang Aloy, in Betkuchi in connection with an ongoing investigation against Sushil Kumar Tamuli, an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD).

Officials said a vigilance team searched Radiant International School at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on January 3 in connection with Case No. 33/2025 registered against Tamuli. The case was filed following allegations that he had amassed assets beyond his known sources of income. Tamuli is currently posted at the Chinthong Development Block in Karbi Anglong.

The search followed an earlier raid conducted on December 23, 2025, at his residence at Krishna Nagar in Beltola, where the team reached early in the morning and carried out a detailed examination of the premises. Tamuli had joined government service as a Junior Engineer and was later promoted to Assistant Engineer, serving in several development blocks across Assam.

Investigators alleged that he accumulated substantial wealth during his tenure through corrupt practices. Preliminary findings indicated that he owned multiple properties in Guwahati, including residential buildings in Beltola, a supermarket near Lakshmi Mandir, a private school at Sonapur and two tea gardens.

During the searches, the vigilance team reportedly seized gold ornaments, bank passbooks and documents related to various financial institutions. Officials said further investigation is under way.

