CM’s vigilance cell raids officials’ property in Guwahati and Barpeta

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Tuesday carried out a search operation at the residence of Sushil Kumar Tamuli, an Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD), at Krishna Nagar in Beltola, in connection with allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said the vigilance team reached Tamuli's house at around 6.30 am and began the search operation as part of an ongoing inquiry. Tamuli had joined government service as a Junior Engineer and was later promoted to Assistant Engineer, serving in several development blocks across Assam during his tenure.

Investigators alleged that he amassed considerable wealth through corrupt practices while in service. Preliminary findings suggested that he owned multiple properties in Guwahati, including a large residential building at Beltola and another structure in the same locality. He was also reported to own a supermarket near the Lakshmi Mandir at Beltola, a private school at Sonapur and two tea gardens.

A case had been lodged against him by the Vigilance Cell (No. 33/2025). During the search today, the team reportedly seized gold ornaments, bank passbooks and documents related to various financial institutions.

On Tuesday itself, another team of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) conducted a raid in Barpeta following allegations of irregularities in land transfer involving former Additional District Commissioner Jayanta Bora. The operation was carried out at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

According to sources, Bora was accused of facilitating the unauthorized transfer of portions of xatra land to certain individuals in return for monetary benefits. Bora is currently serving as the ADC of the Sribhumi district. A case registered as Vigilance Case No. 35/2025 was filed against him following directions from the Chief Minister's office, and further investigation into the alleged transactions was underway.

Also Read: Assam Publication Board Awards Anjan Baskota for Literary Excellence