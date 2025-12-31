Guwahati: Cold wave, dense fog continue to affect normal life

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cold weather conditions continued to prevail across Guwahati and other parts of Assam, disrupting normal life as temperatures remained below normal and dense fog reduced visibility at several places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said light rain is likely at isolated places over Assam, while light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh. Light to moderate snowfall is also expected in the higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. While no major change in minimum temperatures is expected, a fall of two to three degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures is very likely over the region. In Guwahati and its neighbouring areas, the weather remained generally cloudy, with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 19°C and 14°C, respectively.

Recorded temperatures on Tuesday showed a noticeable departure from normal levels. Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1°C, which is 6.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 15.1°C. Similar trends were observed in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Silchar, Dhubri, Jorhat and North Lakhimpur.

The persistent cold and fog have affected daily activities, with fewer people venturing out early in the morning and traffic moving slowly in several parts of the city. Authorities have advised people to remain cautious, especially while travelling during foggy conditions.

