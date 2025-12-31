Schools in Kamrup (M) to remain closed for a week due to severe cold

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the prevailing extreme cold weather conditions, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has ordered the temporary closure of all government and provincialized schools for one week to safeguard the health and safety of students.

According to an official advisory issued by the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer-cum-District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup (Metro), all government and provincialized schools in the district will remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The decision has been taken with the approval of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (Metropolitan).

The advisory directs all heads of schools to inform students, parents and staff about the closure and ensure that no academic or co-curricular activities are conducted during this period. School authorities have also been asked to take the necessary steps to ensure the smooth resumption of classes after reopening.

The order further states that any additional instructions, if required, will be communicated in due course. Meanwhile, private schools have been advised to take independent decisions in the interest of students, considering the prevailing weather conditions.

The decision comes amid a persistent cold wave across the city and surrounding areas, which has significantly affected normal life. Authorities have urged parents and guardians to take adequate precautions to protect children from cold-related health issues during this period.

