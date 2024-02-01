Guwahati: College Student Mysteriously Disappears, Leaves Behind A Note For Family

GUWAHATI: In a mysterious incident, a young college going student has gone missing since Wednesday.
As per reports, the missing student has been identified as Mausam Rajbongshi, a B.Com first-semester student from West Guwahati Commerce College.
He reportedly left for college but did not return to his house. However, the young lad did leave behind a note which was addressed to his mother.
The note read,"Mother (Maa), I am leaving of my own free will. I'll call if I can. I am going to accomplish something on my own. Excuse me for this. If someone asks about me, tell them that you sent me to study. Don't worry too much."
Rajbongshi also jotted down his laptop password on the piece of paper.
The family members of the missing student registered a missing complaint at Jalukbari police station.
The whereabouts of Rajbongshi has not yet been ascertained.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, two students of Don Bosco High school, Doomdooma who went missing finally got apprehended in a dramatic turn of events by Mumbai Police at Santacruz airport in the wee hours of January 6 and were handed over to the parents who rushed to Mumbai on getting information from the Police.
The duo Abhigyan Mahanta (Prince, 15), son of Mintu Mahanta, a petty trader and Sewali Mahanta, homemaker of Bezbarooah Sarani, Doomdooma under Doomdooma Police Station (PS) and Subham Gupta (14), son of Santosh Kumar Gupta, a retail shopkeeper and Suman Gupta, teacher, Saikhowa Hindi High School under Dhola Police Station were students of Class 9. Both of them instead of going to school fled the spot together in a pre-planned manner as is evident from the subsequent happenings.
The incident came to light when the class teacher concerned called at Abhigyan’s house after not seeing him in the class. It became cause for worry for both the families and school authority. On checking the CCTV footage it became evident that both Abhigyan and Subham instead of entering into the school went to the nearby shops for making some purchases and then went away.