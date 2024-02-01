Guwahati: College Student Mysteriously Disappears, Leaves Behind A Note For Family

The note read,"Mother (Maa), I am leaving of my own free will. I'll call if I can. I am going to accomplish something on my own. Excuse me for this. If someone asks about me, tell them that you sent me to study. Don't worry too much."

Rajbongshi also jotted down his laptop password on the piece of paper.

The family members of the missing student registered a missing complaint at Jalukbari police station.

The whereabouts of Rajbongshi has not yet been ascertained.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.