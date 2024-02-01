Assam: Cabinet Gives Approval To Remove Provision Of Village Councils, Approves Autonomous Council

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared several amendment bills by which the provisions of village councils has been removed and they have approved for several autonomous councils in the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on January 31 chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the cabinet gave its nod to scrap the provisions of village councils and pave way for the formation of autonomous councils for various communities in the state.

These include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Counci, the Deori Autonomous Council, the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council and the Tiwa Autonomous Council.