Assam: Cabinet Gives Approval To Remove Provision Of Village Councils, Approves Autonomous Council

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared several amendment bills by which the provisions of village councils has been removed and they have approved for several autonomous councils in the state.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting on January 31 chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where the cabinet gave its nod to scrap the provisions of village councils and pave way for the formation of autonomous councils for various communities in the state.
These include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Counci, the Deori Autonomous Council, the Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council and the Tiwa Autonomous Council.
Moreover, the cabinet granted permission to the Mising Autonomous Council to remove the provision of village council and increase the strength of General Council while maintaining the ratio of Scheduled Tribe representation as per the existing Act.
Meanwhile, the cabinet decided to ensure proper maintenance and operation of urban public water supply schemes. Such schemes located in municipalities will be transferred from the Public Health Engineering Department to urban local bodies that will henceforth operate and maintain such schemes.
Earlier, the State Cabinet approved the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, for revitalizing and promoting the tourism industry.
The proposed tourism bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth through the development of tourism, the growth of tourism infrastructure, providing for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, and safeguarding Assam’s cultural and natural heritage.