Guwahati Colleges Mark Women's Day With Health Talks, Stall Exhibitions and Rights Awareness

Educational institutions across Guwahati marked International Women's Day with a series of events centred on women's health, rights, and empowerment, bringing together students, faculty, and guest speakers to discuss issues that affect women in everyday life.
At Dispur College, the Women's Cell organised a celebration at the PBP Auditorium on Saturday under the guidance of Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah, drawing participation from faculty members and students alike.
Renowned dermatologist Dr Aruna Devi attended as chief guest and spoke about the importance of women's health, skincare, and self-confidence, encouraging women to prioritise their well-being while pursuing their ambitions across different fields.
A stall exhibition featuring nearly 30 stalls was one of the highlights of the event, with participants showcasing creative and entrepreneurial products. More than 100 people took part in the programme overall.
The Women's Cell of Beltola College observed the occasion on Sunday at the college seminar hall, under the chairmanship of Principal Dr Jayanta Barman. The programme was organised around the theme "Rights, Justice, Work — For All Women and Girls."
The event opened with the principal felicitating women teachers and staff members of the college in recognition of their contributions. The programme also paid tribute to noted Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg.
Dr Archana Das, Associate Professor of Anandaram Dhekial Phukan College in Nagaon, attended as a special invitee and addressed the gathering on women's rights in education, equality, and social empowerment. She spoke on pressing social concerns including child marriage, the dowry system, and sexual violence, urging young people to work toward ensuring justice and dignity for women in society.