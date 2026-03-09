Guwahati Colleges Mark Women's Day With Health Talks, Stall Exhibitions and Rights Awareness

At Dispur College, the Women's Cell organised a celebration at the PBP Auditorium on Saturday under the guidance of Principal Dr Navajyoti Borah, drawing participation from faculty members and students alike.

Renowned dermatologist Dr Aruna Devi attended as chief guest and spoke about the importance of women's health, skincare, and self-confidence, encouraging women to prioritise their well-being while pursuing their ambitions across different fields.

A stall exhibition featuring nearly 30 stalls was one of the highlights of the event, with participants showcasing creative and entrepreneurial products. More than 100 people took part in the programme overall.