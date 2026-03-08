International Women’s Day observed at Narabari Girls’ College in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: International Women's Day was observed on Saturday at the Auditorium Hall of Girls' College, Narabari, Kokrajhar, under the theme "Give to Gain." The programme was organized by Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, under Mission Shakti of the Women and Child Development Department, as part of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative. The event aimed to promote awareness on women's empowerment and recognize the contributions of women in society. Pami Brahma, Secretary of Women and Child Development, BTC, attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Brahma said that the spirit of Women's Day should not be confined to a single day but reflected every day through respect, opportunities, and equal participation for women in all spheres of life. She acknowledged the struggles and contributions of women who fought for women's rights over the years, paving the way for policies and opportunities available today.

