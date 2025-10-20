Guwahati: Commemorative book ‘Kangchenjunga Zubeen’ by Hiren Gohain unveiled

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A host of eminent leaders, intellectuals, and cultural figures from across Assam gathered at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, on Sunday to pay heartfelt tribute to the singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The solemn event also marked the unveiling of Kangchenjunga Zubeen, a commemorative book authored by noted intellectual and social activist Dr Hiren Gohain, celebrating the singer's enduring legacy and influence on Assamese society.

The gathering drew a wide spectrum of prominent personalities, including Dr Hiren Gohain, Lakhminath Tamuli, Loknath Goswami, MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, poet Neelim Kumar, cultural activist Khagen Gogoi, and folk singer Marmita Mitra, among others.

Speaking at the event, Dr Hiren Gohain expressed deep concern over what he described as the "political exploitation" surrounding Zubeen Garg's death. He criticized those attempting to gain from the tragedy, calling them "carriers of negative forces", and urged society to remain alert in its pursuit of justice. Reflecting on Zubeen's humanistic ideals, Gohain recalled the singer's words - "I have no religion, I have no language" - describing them as a symbolic protest against systemic exploitation and entrenched feudalism.

Echoing his sentiments, several speakers called for justice, accountability, and the protection of Assamese cultural identity. Folk singer Khagen Gogoi cautioned that if justice continued to be delayed, Assam could face a "Mahabharata-level struggle". Marmita Mitra noted that the people of Assam recognized her through Zubeen's legacy and emphasized that justice for him must be absolute and uncompromised.

Poet Neelim Kumar and journalist Sitanath Lahkar stressed the need for vigilance in ensuring transparency in the ongoing judicial process and urged that Zubeen's ideals serve as a moral compass to resist divisive tendencies in society.

Also read: Guwahati: Marwari body pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with 1000 lamps