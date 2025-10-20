Guwahati: Marwari body pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with 1000 lamps

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a moving tribute to Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Marwari Vipra community lit a thousand lamps at the Parashuram Seva Sadan, Chatribari, Guwahati on the eve of Diwali. The event, titled "Lighting a Thousand Lamps," was organized under the aegis of the Asthalaxmi Parashuram Foundation with the support of Vipra Yuva Assam and Parik Yuvak Parishad.

The solemn ceremony was presided over by Ratan Sharma, president of the Rajasthan Foundation, and attended by several eminent personalities including Mayor Mrigen Sarania, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and social activist Mira Barthakur.

Conducting the program, Mayor Sarania described Zubeen Garg as "a personality born only once in a century," lauding his unmatched contribution to Assamese music and culture. Lurinjyoti Gogoi added, "True tribute to Zubeen is not through statues or flowers but by building the Assam he dreamt of." The emotional gathering witnessed the lighting of a thousand diyas, symbolizing the eternal glow of Zubeen's legacy in the hearts of millions. With songs, prayers, and shared memories, participants from across communities joined hands in remembrance of the legendary artiste whose voice continues to unite Assam.

