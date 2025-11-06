Guwahati: Conclave on Dairy & Animal Husbandry concludes at Assam Administrative Staff College

GUWAHATI: The two-day conclave on the Development of Dairy, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives in Assam, organized under the leadership of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, concluded on Tuesday at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. The event provided a vital platform for experts, policymakers, academicians, and practitioners to exchange insights and deliberate on innovative strategies to strengthen the dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors in the state.

The second day featured thematic sessions and a lead lecture that centred on advancing dairy technology, improving livestock management, and promoting sustainable poultry development. Prof. Dinesh Chandra Rai, Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, conducted a session on Dairy Technology, Processing and Start-ups, underscoring the importance of clean milk production, value addition, automation, and cold chain management.

Speakers highlighted the urgency of modernizing dairy infrastructure and fostering a robust start-up ecosystem to generate opportunities for rural youth and women entrepreneurs. Discussions also underlined the vital role of financing models from NABARD and MSME in promoting sustainable dairy-based enterprises.

A lead lecture on the Status of Livestock Sector in Assam was delivered by Dr. Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Assam. He presented an insightful analysis of the sector’s current challenges and emerging prospects, noting that livestock and allied activities are key drivers of rural livelihoods, nutritional security, and women’s empowerment.

Further sessions on Livestock Development focused on cluster-based pig production, breed improvement, and scientific feed management to enhance productivity and profitability. Dr. N. H. Mohan, Director of ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, New Delhi, along with other experts, stressed the need for biosecurity measures and hygienic meat processing to establish viable and safe piggery ventures in Assam.

The session on Small Ruminants’ Development, led by Dr. Arpana Das of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, explored breed improvement, fodder innovation, and disease management suited to Assam’s agro-climatic diversity. Experts advocated for scientific breeding and sustainable fodder practices to improve goat and sheep farming productivity. The final session on Poultry Development addressed issues related to feed efficiency, hatchery management, and biosecurity, while stressing the importance of strengthening local breeds, market linkages, and cold chain facilities.

During the valedictory session, Prof. Bechan Lal, OSD to the Governor of Assam, presented a comprehensive report summarizing the key deliberations and recommendations from the two-day event. Narayan Konwar, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam, highlighted the importance of cooperative models in promoting rural entrepreneurship and skill development.

A progressive farmer shared feedback appreciating the conclave’s emphasis on knowledge sharing and practical solutions beneficial to the farming community. The conclave concluded with a collective commitment to build a self-reliant, technology-driven, and inclusive livestock sector in Assam, stated a press release.

