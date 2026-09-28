Guwahati Conducts Dengue Source Reduction Drive, Urges Clean Surroundings

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), along with insect collectors from the Zonal Malaria Office, conducted a dengue source reduction drive and awareness campaign in different parts of Guwahati to prevent the spread of dengue.

The drive focused on identifying and removing potential mosquito breeding sites, particularly stagnant water in and around residential premises. Officials also interacted with residents and advised them to maintain clean surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding. Officials involved in the drive said some residents continued to ignore basic dengue-prevention measures despite repeated awareness campaigns. They urged people to regularly check their surroundings and remove stagnant water from flower pots, discarded containers, tyres, drains, rooftops and other areas where water could accumulate.

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