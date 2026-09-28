Assam: Noted social worker Pratul Chakraborty passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Noted social worker, theatre actor and well-known personality of Amayapur village in Nalbari district, Pratul Chakraborty (Dulu), passed away suddenly on Saturday at the age of 64, leaving the area in deep mourning.

Chakraborty fell seriously ill in the morning and was initially admitted to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was being taken to the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Changsari for advanced treatment. However, he passed away on the way to the hospital.

Born in 1962, Chakraborty completed his schooling at Nalbari Debiram Pathsala Higher Secondary School and pursued higher education at Barbhag College. He later began his professional career with Sahara India, a financial services organisation. A passionate theatre personality, Chakrab-orty had acted in more than 50 plays and earned recognition for his natural and lively performances in various roles. He was also known for his simple, friendly and helpful nature and remained closely associated with the local community. His sudden demise has deeply saddened relatives, friends, theatre personalities, social workers and admirers. He is survived by his wife, only son, siblings, nephews, nieces and numerous well-wishers.

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