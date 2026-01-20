Guwahati: Conference on rural job act and child marriage-free India held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, in association with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), North Eastern Regional Centre, on Monday organized a regional media conference, Vartalap, in Guwahati to discuss the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G RAM G) Act, 2025, and the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat initiative.

Additional Chief Secretary of Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, addressed the programme as chief guest and said the Act aimed to strengthen rural livelihoods by increasing employment days and ensuring timely digital wage payments. NIRDPR Director R Murugesan outlined the key provisions of the Act, stating that it guaranteed at least 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually with enhanced transparency through digital monitoring.

