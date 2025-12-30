Street Play in Sivasagar Spreads Message Against Child Marriage

Sivasagar: As part of the nationwide Child Marriage Free India Campaign, a street play was organised on Tuesday at the premises of the District Commissioner’s Office in Sivasagar to spread awareness against child marriage and to promote the rights and education of the girl child.

The programme was conducted under the initiative of the Sankalp Women Empowerment Centre of the Sivasagar District Social Welfare Department, with support from the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme and the Sivasagar District Administration. The awareness drive aimed to sensitise people about the harmful effects of child marriage and the importance of protecting children’s rights.

The street play was performed by members of the Sivasagar Urban Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project. Through simple dialogue, emotional scenes and strong messages, the performers highlighted the physical, mental and social consequences of child marriage. The play also stressed the importance of education for girls and encouraged families to allow children to grow, learn and decide their future freely.

Several senior officials attended the programme, showing strong administrative support for the cause. Among those present were Additional District Commissioners Lukumoni Borah and Meenakshi Parmey, Assistant Commissioners Nimashri Dauka and Parishmita Dehingia, District Social Welfare Officer Upama Saikia, and Finance and Accounts Officer Bikash Pratim Gogoi. Officials and staff from the District Social Welfare Department and the District Child Protection Office were also present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, officials said that child marriage remains a serious social issue and can only be eliminated through continuous awareness and community participation. They emphasised that strict laws already exist, but social change is equally important to ensure a safe and healthy future for children, especially girls.

At the end of the programme, all participants took a collective pledge to work towards building a child marriage-free India. Awareness leaflets carrying information on legal provisions, helpline numbers and the harmful impact of child marriage were distributed among the public. A mass signature campaign was also organised to strengthen public commitment against this social evil.

The programme received positive responses from people present at the venue. Organisers expressed hope that such awareness activities would inspire society to stand against child marriage and support the education, safety and empowerment of every child.