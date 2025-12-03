Guwahati: Congress observes Assam Day, recalls Chaolung Sukapha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Day was observed at Rajiv Bhavan on Tuesday in remembrance of Chaolung Sukapha, who entered Assam by crossing the Patkai hills. The occasion formed part of statewide commemorations honouring the founder of the Ahom dynasty. Onika Mehrotra, Assam Coordinator of the AICC Media Department lit ceremonial lamps to pay homage to Sukapha. She said she felt privileged to be in Assam to honour a leader who brought diverse communities together while safeguarding the state’s distinctive cultural identity. Mehrotra remarked that the inclusive Assamese society established under Sukapha’s leadership—rooted in respect for all faiths and equal progress for every tribe and community—remained exceptional in world history. She added that adhering to Sukapha’s principles would help preserve peace and harmony in contemporary India. The event was attended by APCC general secretaries Udit Bhanu Das and Roushan Chetry, Media and Communication Department chairman Bedabrata Bora, and senior Congress leaders Gopal Sharma, Bhava Bora, Rupak Das, Banashree Gogoi, Tajdika Parbin and Bikram Gogoi. The programme was coordinated by Gopal Sharma, State Coordinator of the Media and Communication Department.

Also Read: Nazira Unveils Swargadeo Sukapha Statue on Asom Diwas