Statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha Unveiled in Nazira on Asom Diwas

Sivasagar: Asom Diwas was celebrated with pride and solemnity in Nazira, Sivasagar district, as tributes were paid to Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the visionary founder of the Ahom Kingdom. A newly constructed statue of Sukapha at Nazira Chariali was formally unveiled in a ceremony organised by the Tai Ahom Development Council in collaboration with the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Nazira Subdivision Committee.
Assam Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated the statue. The programme commenced with a Banfi Puja performed by 200 Mulungs, followed by a vibrant cultural procession from the statue site to the Nazira playground.
A public meeting, organised under the Cultural Affairs Department in association with the Tai Ahom Development Council and supported by the Sivasagar District Administration, featured traditional performances including Aising Lao by 200 Tai artistes, Assamese music, and group performances by local talent.
Speakers lauded Sukapha as a visionary who united diverse communities, establishing harmony, solidarity, and good governance, while shaping a composite Assamese identity over 600 years of Ahom rule.
The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cultural Affairs Minister and Minister for Industries Bimal Bora, Minister for Hills Area Development Jogen Mohan, Minister Pijush Hazarika, ATDC Chairman Mayur Borgohain, MLAs Dharmeswar Konwar, Chakradhar Gogoi, Pradip Hazarika, and Sushanta Borgohain, Director of Cultural Affairs Department Rahul Das, Assam Tea Corporation Chairman Shiva Prasad Badra, social workers Bitupan Raidongia and Mridul Mahanta; President of All Assam Lahon Bonshawali Narayan Lahon, actress Priyom Pallabi, singer Jyotimala Buragohain, and keynote speaker Dr Bontirani Gogoi, retired Principal of Hemaprabha Borbora Girls’ College, Golaghat.
As a special gesture, the Tai Ahom Development Council extended Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the family of the late folk artist Damchao Rajib Sadiya, acknowledging his contributions to preserving traditional culture. The celebration comprised homage, culture, and community engagement, making Asom Diwas in Nazira a memorable tribute to Assam’s historical legacy.