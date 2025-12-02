Statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha Unveiled in Nazira on Asom Diwas

Sivasagar: Asom Diwas was celebrated with pride and solemnity in Nazira, Sivasagar district, as tributes were paid to Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the visionary founder of the Ahom Kingdom. A newly constructed statue of Sukapha at Nazira Chariali was formally unveiled in a ceremony organised by the Tai Ahom Development Council in collaboration with the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Nazira Subdivision Committee.

Assam Minister for Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika, inaugurated the statue. The programme commenced with a Banfi Puja performed by 200 Mulungs, followed by a vibrant cultural procession from the statue site to the Nazira playground.

A public meeting, organised under the Cultural Affairs Department in association with the Tai Ahom Development Council and supported by the Sivasagar District Administration, featured traditional performances including Aising Lao by 200 Tai artistes, Assamese music, and group performances by local talent.