Guwahati: Congress stages protest alleging land encroachment by BJP leaders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a strong protest at the Manabendra Sharma Complex in Dispur, accusing senior BJP leaders of illegal land acquisition and large-scale corruption.

A large gathering of Congress workers, led by the Guwahati Metropolitan District Congress, shouted slogans against BJP state president and MP Dilip Saikia and Minister Ashok Singhal, alleging their involvement in land encroachment. Protesters also burned effigies of both leaders as a mark of dissent.

Addressing the gathering, Mira Borthakur, president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, reiterated accusations that a 38-bigha plot near Zubeen Khetra is registered in the name of Ashok Singhal.

"Why has no investigation been initiated? When the Chief Minister's family can receive government subsidies, why are poor women given only Rs 1,200? Will Dilip Saikia and Ashok Singhal ever come under scrutiny?" she questioned.

Borthakur further accused the BJP-led state government of widespread corruption involving land deals and Gir cow schemes. She claimed that when opposition parties raise these issues, the government responds with intimidation.

"If we speak, the Chief Minister threatens us with police action. Journalists asking questions face pressure, with threats made to their employers. Now even vote manipulation has begun in Assam. This protest is our call to the people to fight back," she said.

A substantial police presence was deployed to prevent escalation as hundreds of Congress workers joined the demonstration. Security personnel maintained a tight cordon around the protest site throughout the event.

The APCC stated that the protest was part of its broader campaign to "expose corruption and resist authoritarianism" in the state.

