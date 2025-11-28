Commission will protect xatra lands from encroachment: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the protection and development of xatras in Assam, the Assam Assembly today passed the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025. The bill was moved for passage in the Assembly by Revenue & Disaster Management minister Keshab Mahanta.

With the passage of the bill, the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission will be established in the state.

During the discussion on the bill, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the House, “We have brought in the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. When the Act is implemented, a commission will be formed with powers similar to a revenue court. Whenever someone encroaches on xatra lands, people will be able to complain to the commission. The Commission will then order the government to carry out eviction. The Commission will have full powers, as it will be formed on the basis of an Act.” He went on to say, “If any heritage xatra is damaged or requires repairs and renovation, the Commission is empowered to make monetary announcements. The government will then sanction the required funds.”

The CM further said that a bill has been introduced during the ongoing Winter Session to establish District Land Tribunals. In case of encroachment in tribal belt lands and blocks of the state, people will be able to complain to the Tribunal, he also stated.

“In the next session of the Assembly, we will bring in a new bill to protect the lands of indigenous people,” he added.

Some of the other bills passed today in the Assembly include The Assam Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2025; The Rabindranath Tagore University (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Su-Ka-Pha University Bill, 2025; The Assam Taxation (Liquidation of Arrear Dues) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Assam Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The Assam Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

