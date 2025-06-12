Guwahati: Conman posing as journalist arrested by Dispur Police

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A man posing as a senior journalist and government official has been arrested by Dispur Police in Guwahati for allegedly duping several individuals of large sums of money. The accused, identified as Sahil Khan, was already on the most-wanted list of Dibrugarh Police in connection with multiple fraud cases.

According to DCP Mrinal Deka, the arrest followed a complaint lodged by a young woman. Based on her FIR and additional evidence, police registered a fresh case against Khan. Acting swiftly, the police conducted a raid which led to the recovery of several incriminating items from the accused's residence.

Initial investigations suggest that Sahil Khan had defrauded several individuals in Dibrugarh and later moved to Guwahati, where he built a fake identity as a high-profile journalist. To make his act believable, Khan hired a Personal Security Officer (PSO) from a private agency and roamed the city in luxury vehicles. One of the most serious allegations against him includes cheating a businessman from Amingaon of Rs 78 lakh.

Police said that Khan used forged documents to strengthen his false persona. Items recovered from his residence include a fake media ID card and a counterfeit bank stamp of the Bank of India - Dispur Branch. These were allegedly used to win the confidence of unsuspecting individuals and swindle money from them.

Among the materials seized during the search operation were a white Toyota Fortuner SUV without a number plate, four empty cartridges suspected to be from a 9 mm pistol, one empty cartridge believed to be from a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), and two live 9 mm rounds. The presence of ammunition has raised concerns about Khan's involvement in more serious or potentially dangerous criminal activities.

