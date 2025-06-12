Habitual burglar Sagar Thapa arrested by Chandmari Police

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A CGPD team from Chandmari Police Station has apprehended a habitual offender, Sagar Thapa (31) of Jyotinagar, in connection with a recent theft case. Thapa, a burglar, was earlier caught red-handed while attempting to break into a residence.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that he was a wanted accused in four separate cases of burglary and theft. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

