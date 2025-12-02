Guwahati: Constitution Day observed at Lok Bhavan in City

GUWAHATI: Assam joined the nationwide celebration of Constitution Day as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya led the state observance at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Monday. The Governor paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution and said the day celebrated national pride and constitutional heritage, coinciding with the culmination of 75 years of its adoption.

He welcomed the Central Government’s decision to celebrate the day under the theme Hamara Sambhidhan – Hamara Swabhimaan and reflected on the historic adoption of the Constitution on 26 November. He offered homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, members of the Constituent Assembly and other contributors, including key women members.

The Governor noted that India was approaching 75 years as a Republic and said such milestones allowed reflection on national achievements and aspirations. He highlighted landmark decisions taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Assam’s welfare schemes, including Orunodoi, MMUA and Nijut Moina, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He emphasized the need for citizens to uphold constitutional ideals and fundamental duties and urged people to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The programme was attended by ministers Ranjeet Kumar Dass and U. G. Brahma, senior officials and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

